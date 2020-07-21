"By December 2020, close to 70% of all users will access Internet in their local languages": WATConsult

By December 2020, close to 70 per cent of all users will access the Internet in their local languages.

A majority of Indians prefer watching content around food, entertainment and education in their local language.

Video content on technology, gadgets, fashion and sports are preferred to be consumed in English.

Fifty-seven per cent of the audiences watch online videos several times a day. YouTube is the most used application to watch and consume online video content, followed by Hotstar and JioTV.

There has been a great transition in the music streaming market with the advent of global players, like Spotify, YouTube Music, and others. The audiences prefer listening to music in their local, or regional languages, because it builds an emotional connect.

While browsing on social media platforms, more than one-fourth of the users like to consume content related to memes, videos, images, etc., in their local language.

More than one-fourth of the users feel that the search results in their local language are inaccurate.