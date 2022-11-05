BYJU'S gets trolled by netizens for signing on Messi

Just days after making headlines for laying off 2,500 employees, BYJU'S is roping in football star Messi.
BYJU’S, the world’s leading education technology company, recently announced football star and global sports icon Lionel “Leo” Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm, Education For All.
Messi, who captains the Argentinian football team, has signed an agreement with BYJU'S to promote the cause of equitable education.
This news comes just after the company announced plans to cut costs by laying off 2500 employees.
As the brand announced the signing of Messi, the internet was taken by storm. The move was questioned by social media users.