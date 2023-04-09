Cadbury Bournvita responds to Twitter video highlighting its high sugar content

“The tagline is Tayaari Jeet Ki but I think the tagline should be Tayaari Diabetes Ki,” remarks the video.
Cadbury Bournvita, Mondelez’s malted beverage, has put up a social media post detailing its health benefits. On April 5, 2023, a Twitter user put up a video highlighting the high sugar content in the brand.
A man, in the 90-second video, reads the ingredients mentioned of the Cadbury Bournvita pack and details how names listed on it — liquid glucose, maltodextrin — are nothing but sugar and how, as per the pack, there is 50g of sugar in every 100g of the malt beverage powder.
“The tagline is Tayaari Jeet Ki but I think the tagline should be Tayaari Diabetes Ki,” he says.
Cadbury Bournvita's statement says that because “every serve of the brand has only 7.6g of sugar which is approximately one and a half teaspoon”, it is much less than the daily recommended intake limits of sugar for kids.
The brand stated it contains many nutrients such as Vitamin A, C, and D among others and that it has enjoyed the love and trust of consumers for over seven decades. It also emphasised the product is a “scientifically designed formula” and “made with ingredients that are approved for use.”