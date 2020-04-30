Mondelez writes 'Thank You' on wrapper of limited edition Dairy Milk bars

Commenting on the launch of the limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘Thank You’ bars, Anil Viswanathan, director – marketing (chocolates), Mondelez India said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk as a brand, believes that if there’s one thing that can shine a beam of light, in tough times like these, it is generosity. We understand the role Cadbury Dairy Milk plays in the lives of our consumers. We felt a sense of duty as we created a pack innovation that represents the nation’s sentiment. The current unprecedented situation has made us all realize the value of the ones that run our cities, societies and lives. This launch serves as a small tribute for their enormous efforts and only begins to express our collective thanks to these unsung heroes.”