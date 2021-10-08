Cadbury launches vegan dairy milk; calls it Plant Bar

Set to launch in the UK and Ireland, almond paste will replace the milk in the chocolate.
Can you expect to find a Cadbury Dairy Milk without the dairy? Now, you can. A plant-based version of the iconic chocolate is all set to hit shelves in the UK and Ireland this November.
As per Mondelez (Cadbury's parent company), it took two years of research at the Mondelez International’s Global Centre of Excellence for Chocolate Research and Development in Bournville for the 'Plant Bar' to find fruition.
The bar retains the creamy taste you expect from Cadbury by replacing the milk with almond paste. Almond paste provides a similar taste and texture to milk ingredients while offering a hint of nuttiness. Available in two flavours, Smooth Chocolate and Smooth Chocolate with Salted Caramel pieces, the bars are suitable for vegans and are registered by the Vegan Society.
Louise Stigant, UK Managing Director, Mondelēz International, commented: “With 500,000 participants in this year’s Veganuary – double the number of participants from the year before, the increasing public appetite for varied snacking options and plant-based alternatives has never been more apparent.”
“At Mondelēz, evolving consumer demands have long informed our ambition to provide a wide range of products that work for everyone and the new Cadbury Plant Bar range is the latest stop on this journey.”
Cover image credits: mynewsdesk.com