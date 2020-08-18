Cadbury Silk and Terribly Tiny Tales team up for short film series

A series of three love stories titled 'Butterflies' prominently feature Mondelez's Cadbury Silk chocolate in the storyline.
Terribly Tiny Talkies, in collaboration with Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, has launched their first ever mini-series titled “Butterflies” that is based on the theme 'young love'. The stories aim to reflect how even in these trying times, the young find a way to go the distance for their love.
'Butterflies' is an anthology of three stories of young love - of teenagers, college-goers and young adults in their mid-twenties. But irrespective of age, we all experience love in the same remarkable ways with the initial blushes, the nervousness, the “butterflies in your stomach”, the second thoughts, an avalanche of emotions.
The short films features actors like Apoorva Arora, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Urvi Singh, Mrinal Dutt, Anshuman Malhotra and Viren Vazirani. The stories all have the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk product featured prominently in the storyline as a branded integration.
Speaking on the release of their first-ever web show, Anuj Gosalia, CEO at TTT, said, “Butterflies, created by Terribly Tiny Talkies is a magical coming together of our premium storytelling and the memorability of an iconic brand that is Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk. After partnering on Such-A-Pyaar for Valentine’s Day this is our second association with Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk facilitated by the team at Wavemaker."
Gosalia says that what’s been most exciting is that Sharanya Rajgopal (Studio Head - Terribly Tiny Talkies and show creator) and the writers’ room have brought alive the joy and innocence of going that extra mile for someone you love for three different age groups beautifully - by even shooting some parts in Paris.”
Going an extra mile for love was also the theme of Cadbury Dairy Milk's recent ad conceptualised and created by Ogilvy India. The film opens with a girl stepping out on a sunny street. As she walks, she notices she’s in shade and as she looks up she finds her boyfriend on the terrace holding the umbrella and walking parallel with her while jumping from one terrace to another to protect her from the sun.
He then throws her the Silk bar which she grabs and relishes and this seems to be their secret romance. This depiction brings alive the philosophy that words, sometimes are not enough to express what you really feel for each other, and at times it is important to go that extra mile to make each other feel special.
Butterflies is live on TTT’s YouTube channel & Facebook. TTT is also sharing snackable stories around this show’s theme which will be published on their Facebook, Instagram & Twitter across the three weeks.