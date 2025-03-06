CakeZone and Olio team up with Nick India for ‘Motu Patlu’ themed products

CakeZone and Olio Pizza, part of Bangalore-based Curefoods, have partnered with Nick India to launch Motu Patlu-themed products and experiences this week, targeting children across India.

As part of the collaboration, Motu Patlu characters will appear on CakeZone and Olio’s product packaging and in-store branding. The launch includes themed products, limited-edition freebies, and activities for children and families.

Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Nick India to bring their iconic characters, Motu Patlu, to life through this exciting partnership. As one of the most popular and enduring kids’ shows for over 13 years, Motu Patlu has captivated young audiences with its humor, heartwarming friendship, and light-hearted storytelling. This collaboration seamlessly blends nostalgia with the joy of indulging in our products, creating a truly special experience for families and children. We believe this initiative will strengthen our brand’s connection with young audiences while bringing fun and happiness into every household."

Sachin Puntambekar, head - JioStar Consumer Products, said, “Motu Patlu holds a special place in the hearts of our fans and this collaboration with CakeZone and Olio Pizza allows us to bring their magic to life in a fun-filled culinary experience. By bringing our beloved characters into everyday moments, we are further strengthening their deep emotional connection with fans.”

CakeZone will launch a range of cakes and single-serve desserts, while Olio Pizza will introduce the Motu Patlu Kids Meal with collectible add-ons. Customers can get limited-edition merchandise such as activity booklets, party hats, lunch boxes, and stationery. Select outlets in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune will have Motu Patlu-themed colouring placemats and birthday party packs with character décor, customised cakes, and activities. Themed offers will also be available for occasions like Children’s Day and Back-to-School season.

The Motu Patlu-themed products will be available for six months starting last week of February across CakeZone and Olio’s online platforms and select offline outlets in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune.