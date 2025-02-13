Campa Cola secures IPL 2025 co-presenting rights in a Rs 200 crore deal: ET

Reliance Consumer Products-owned Campa has secured the IPL T20 tournament’s second most prominent sponsorship deal—the co-presenting/co-powered rights for this year—for nearly Rs 200 crore, replacing last year’s rights holder, Coca-Cola’s Thums Up, according to a report by The Economic Times. This move reignites a cola rivalry that has been dormant for years, according to executives familiar with the matter.

The report also mentions that last year’s deal with Thums Up was around Rs 200 crore. The early onset of summer has further fueled interest among companies selling seasonal products like soft drinks.

Along with Campa, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) will heavily promote its sports drink, Spinner, and RasKik Gluco Energy—both priced at Rs 10—debuting their advertisements during the IPL, the report added. Spinner, co-created with former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, has also signed sponsorship deals with four IPL teams: Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola will continue its partnerships with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders while securing additional sponsorship slots. The company also plans to capitalise on its association with Domino’s, which operates over a thousand outlets, following Jubilant FoodWorks’ acquisition of a 40% stake in Coca-Cola’s bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), in December, as mentioned in the report.

With IPL 2025 set to run from March 21 to May 25, the tournament will align with the peak summer sales season, which accounts for more than half of annual soft drink sales. On the sponsorship front, Tata Motors continues as the IPL's title sponsor, holding the rights under a five-year deal worth Rs 2,500 crore.

Reliance Consumer Products’ entry into the carbonated soft drink market with Campa Cola last year has reignited competition in the cola wars, marking a new chapter in the rivalry.