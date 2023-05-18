Campus Activewear collaborates with Umran Malik to launch its new range

Speaking at the launch of Nitrofly range said Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear said, “We are delighted to partner with Umran Malik for the launch of our Nitrofly range. Umran's exceptional skills as India's fastest bowler perfectly align with our brand's essence of pushing the boundaries and achieving extraordinary performance. With Umran's endorsement, we are confident that Nitrofly will revolutionize the world of athletic footwear. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the best possible products that empower them to soar beyond their expectations.”