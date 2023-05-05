Can SOCIAL’s tryst with IPL help it become the latest name in sports resto-bars?

The resto-bar chain has sponsored Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings teams, along with three batsmen in IPL 2023.
Casual dining restaurant chain SOCIAL has emerged as a popular hangout joint for youngsters in the metro cities of India. The chain is a part of Impresario Handmade Restaurants that has eight different brands. Impresario considers SOCIAL to be its best loved brand.
The company labels SOCIAL as an intersection of a café, workplace, casual dining and pub/bar space. The brand recently inaugurated its 42nd outlet in the country. The new SOCIAL Civil Lines became open to the public on April 27, 2023. Interestingly, posters saying 'SOCIAL - DC (Delhi Capitals) adda' along with the team's tiger mascot are present all over the premises.
Social opened its first outlet in Bengaluru’s Church Street in 2014. Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD at Impresario, has said in multiple interviews that social was simply meant to be a café and co-working space. It soon became more popular as a bar and hangout place.
Social’s is keen to align the resto bar with sports, and the IPL presents a perfect opportunity for them to do so. Alexander Valladares, CMO, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, explains why the brand is very confident in developing a sports resto-bar identity for SOCIAL.
“Our customers are generally people who come in groups and celebrate a particular occasion. You’re going out with friends for an after-work party or a weekend getaway, or it’s about cheering for your favorite team. One big reason for people to come together, besides going out to a party, is sports.”
The brand has partnered with Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. It sells merchandise at its city outlets and uses team decorations in their Delhi and Chandigarh outlets throughout the season. The brand's decision to sponsor these teams may strike someone as it only has 11 outlets in Delhi and 2 in Chandigarh. The total number of outlets in Mumbai collectively outnumbers the cities’ outlets by 2.
"We feel like the fans of these two teams were looking for a place to come cheer for their team. We've collaborated in the past with the Mumbai Indians. This season, we still promote the team in our outlets in Mumbai since we've sponsored Ishan Kishan."
Valladares says that the chain is trying to give a stadium-like experience to their customers. “We’ve got the big projectors and also a stadium menu. The menu, called ‘Stadyum menu’, includes food and drinks inspired by IPL teams we’ve collaborated with. In the menu, you’ll see ‘Kung Fu Pandya momos’ for the Mumbai fans, ‘The Kings’ LLIITs’ for the Punjab supporters and the ‘Roar Macha’ for the Delhi fans.”
The brand first experimented with IPL sponsorship last year. It sponsored emerging talents like Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2022 season. This year, they also added Mumbai Indian's batsman Tilak Varma to their roster.
Social’s logo is present at the back of the bats of the three cricketers, who’re also opening batsmen of their respective teams. This ensures visibility for the brand through this partnership.
The brand has also made three films with them that showcase the chain as IPL’s ‘doosra stadium’. Conceptualised by the brand’s in-house creative team, along with the production company Junglee Pictures, the ads run on JioCinema, when DC and PBKS teams are playing.
As per Valladares, the brand is advertising in mainstream media for the first time. “For this season, the marketing pitch we’ve gone with is ‘Social is cricket ka doosra stadium’. The ad films emphasise this point. We show the cricketers enjoying the match, in a stadium-like setting, i.e., a Social restaurant.”
Valladeres says that the brand decided to go all in with this year's IPL integration. However, it is not the first time that SOCIAL has associated with a sporting event.
While the resto-bar chain has already opened 42 outlets in India, the business category of sports resto-bar chains in India isn't that cluttered. There are other players in the category like The Studs Sports Bar & Grill, one8 Commune, and Delhi Daredevils Sports bar.
None have multiple outlets operational across India. When it comes to sports resto-bars, the average pricing for Social is also cheaper than its competitors. Cost for two is estimated at Rs 2,000 as per Zomato.
Not the first major sports association for Social
Valladeres explains that Social has also screened F1, English Premier League, Pro Kabaddi League, and Premier Volleyball League in the past. The marketing team at Social tries to build a peripheral experience around every sports integration they do, Valladeres asserts
“For F1, we tied up with Red Bull. It set up a virtual F1 gaming console in our outlets that were active throughout the season. For EPL, we try to tie up with various fan clubs in a city, so that they bring in like-minded people to Social outlets. When the EPL trophy was brought to Mumbai, it was kept at one of our outlets in the city.”
Valladeres says that when other sporting events come along, SOCIAL will adopt them as well. The aim is to make the whole vibe of the restaurant chain more sporty. The brand is also in talks with several esports tournaments and will be partnering with some in the near future.
Social is also trying to go hyper-local with their sporting partnerships. Valladeres shares that the brand has collaborated with the Roots Football League. This league is for 32 football teams hailing from Mumbai and SOCIAL is the title sponsor for this league.
"Sports as a community is core for us and we are slowly sort of building entrenching ourselves deep into it. The Roots collaboration allows us to build a connection with residents of Mumbai who follow the sport to a great extent."
Valladeres also states that the IPL collaboration this year happened at the last minute. He believes that this IPL season has been a great one because there’s been a lot of last over finishes and at the edge of one’s seat.” The brand is going to explore the collaboration further in the season and upcoming seasons as well.