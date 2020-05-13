Can we really look forward to having booze delivered at home?

Sheikhawat underlines a little-known fact: 70 per cent of liquor consumption in India occurs outside the home because having it inside is socially unacceptable. And it isn’t as if the rest of it is consumed in in bars and restaurants.

When buyers pick up their bottle at most state-owned outlets – in Tamilnadu’s Tasmac stores eg – they consume it right there or say, in a neighbouring alley.

“We found this when we ran a study at UB. If 70 per cent seems very high, let me tell you that the figure was 90 per cent 10 years ago!” Considering the social stigma attached to alcohol, most people wouldn’t want to take delivery at home.