Canara HSBC Life Insurance signs Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan as brand ambassadors

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company (“Canara HSBC Life Insurance”), has announced the onboarding of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide and his partner, a sports presenter, Sanjana Ganesan as brand ambassadors.

The brand will launch a series of campaigns based on this partnership to connect with key customer groups, including millennials, families, and emerging affluent audiences.

Rishi Mathur, chief distribution officer- alternate channels and chief marketing officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, while commenting on the announcement said, “Life insurance, at its core, is a promise to stand by someone not just in the good times, but through every life stage. At Canara HSBC Life Insurance, we take pride in being a trusted partner in our customers’ financial journey through life’s uncertainties. Our philosophy of being a ‘Promises Ka Partner’ reflects this commitment in how we engage with all our customers. Jasprit and Sanjana embody this ethos in a way that feels both natural and inspiring. Jasprit’s consistency and quiet resilience mirror the trust our customers place in us. Sanjana brings with her a voice of credibility, and connection — traits that are foundational to how we communicate as a brand. Together, they help bring our brand to life in a way that’s authentic, relevant, and deeply aligned with the people we aim to serve.”

Jasprit Bumrah, while commenting on the partnership, said, “I believe that every promise you make — whether on the field or in life — comes with responsibility. Sanjana and I have always believed in planning ahead and supporting each other through every phase. That’s why partnering with Canara HSBC Life Insurance feels like a natural fit. They understand the value of showing up for people, consistently — just like a true partner should.”

Sanjana Ganesan added, “To me, being a partner means being dependable — not just when it’s convenient, but when it truly counts. That’s what drew me to Canara HSBC Life Insurance and their ‘Promises Ka Partner’ philosophy. It reflects the way Jasprit and I live our lives: planning with care, leaning on each other, and preparing for what lies ahead. I’m proud to lend my voice to a message that is so relevant and real in the current context.”