Candere onboards Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

Candere, the lifestyle jewellery brand from the House of Kalyan, has appointed Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. Shah Rukh Khan will be featured in the brand's multimedia campaigns, spanning digital, television, print, and in-store experiences.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, director, Candere said, “The Indian jewellery industry is undergoing clear segmentation, with consumers increasingly seeking pieces that reflect their personality, align with their lifestyle, and suit specific occasions. Candere is built for this shift - especially for those who are Gen Z at heart: expressive, individualistic, and digitally engaged. In Shah Rukh Khan, we found a partner whose cultural resonance, timeless appeal, and emotional connect mirror the values we stand for. He bridges generations while remaining powerfully relevant to today’s audience. His presence will help us articulate the idea that Candere’s jewellery is no longer just about adornment - it’s a thoughtful, personal expression of identity and intent.”

Candere has built a position in the lifestyle jewellery market with design-focused collections. The brand is known for its contemporary women’s jewellery and has also expanded in the men’s segment, offering one of the larger men’s ranges in the market.

Shah Rukh Khan, brand ambassador, Candere commented, “Jewellery has always been a powerful expression of love, memories, and identity. I’m excited to partner with Candere, a brand from the House of Kalyan Jewellers, which offers a modern and fresh perspective on how people wear and gift jewellery today. It’s elegant, it’s relevant, and it speaks to those who celebrate meaning in every moment.”

