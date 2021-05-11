Carl Pei’s tech venture Nothing to debut with wearable audio

The former co-founder of OnePlus announced that the company’s debut product, Ear 1, will pave the way for entering newer categories.
Carl Pei is talking about his new tech brand Nothing. The former co-founder of OnePlus announced that Nothing’s debut product will be in the wearable audio segment.
The brand is launching Ear 1 next month (June). Pei founded Nothing in October last year (2020), post his exit from premium smartphone brand OnePlus.
He explained the rationale behind entering the market with earbuds in a company blog.
“We believe the earphone market was begging for differentiation, a space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one.”
Pei added that being an area of fast-paced growth, the earphone market will provide a fertile backdrop for entering newer product categories.
Nothing has been backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), along with other high-profile investors, including the “father of the iPod” Tony Fadell, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, YouTuber Casey Neistat, Product Hunt CEO Josh Buckley, Reddit co-founder Steve Huffman, CRED’s Kunal Shah, among others.
Based in London, UK, Nothing has been actively setting up offices globally.
Back in February, former Samsung hand Manu Sharma was appointed Nothing India’s vice president and general manager. Sharma is entrusted with the responsibility of setting up the India office, while also overseeing the brand’s regional product strategy, marketing and sales operations.