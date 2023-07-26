CarLelo unveils new brand logo

Gaurav Agarwal, founder and CEO, at CarLelo, commented, "The logo was born from our deep-seated desire to amplify CarLelo's vision and purpose. We sought to create a fresh and captivating symbol that not only highlights the essence of our existence but also represents the profound impact we aspire to create in the automotive industry. The tagline 'Deal Achi Toh Feel Achi' goes beyond being just a catchphrase; it embodies CarLelo's relentless pursuit of excellence, promising customers an unparalleled car buying journey filled with fulfilment and gratification. With this new brand identity, CarLelo aims to solidify its position as an industry pioneer in the online new car buying realm, empowering customers with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions. The newly unveiled branding, coupled with the recent collaboration with Capri Loans, promises an exciting chapter in CarLelo's journey, focused on delivering unparalleled convenience, transparency, and customer delight."