Carrier Midea India onboards Rashmika Mandanna as Midea HVAC brand ambassador

Carrier Midea India, an AC brand, has announced the onboarding of actress Rashmika Mandanna as the brand ambassador for its Midea brand in the HVAC category.

As the face of Midea air conditioners, Rashmika Mandanna will lead Midea’s air conditioner campaign across TV, digital, print, and retail channels. The campaign aims to boost brand awareness and consumer trust in Midea’s cooling solutions.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sanjay Mahajan, chairman and managing director, Carrier Midea India, stated, "The Indian air conditioning industry is evolving rapidly, and consumers are seeking brands that offer not only superior products but also an emotional connection. Rashmika Mandanna’s association with Midea air conditioners will amplify our presence and strengthen our commitment to providing smart, sustainable, and high-performance air conditioning solutions. With this partnership, we aim to significantly increase our market share over the next few years."

Expressing her enthusiasm for the partnership, Rashmika Mandanna said, "I am happy to partner with Midea air conditioners, a brand that truly understands the importance of smart and efficient cooling in today’s homes. With rising temperatures and increasing energy concerns, Midea air conditioners are setting new benchmarks with their technology-driven solutions. I look forward to being part of this journey and sharing its vision with millions of Indian consumers."

Depender Redhu, national sales and marketing head, Carrier Midea India, added, "This partnership comes at a pivotal time when we are expanding our distribution network and strengthening our consumer outreach. Rashmika Mandanna’s endorsement will boost brand preference and credibility, helping us reach all of India this year."

Alok Kohli, head of marketing, Carrier Midea India, commented, "Today’s consumers engage with brands beyond traditional advertising, and we are committed to meeting them where they are. Alongside TV and digital campaigns, we will leverage social media activations, influencer collaborations, and interactive content to create a deeper connection with our audience. Our campaign will build a more immersive brand experience. We expect to see a significant increase in brand engagement as a result of this association."

Midea HVAC’s campaign strategy includes 360-degree "Yeh Air Conditioner Nahin, AI Conditioner Hai" campaign, starring Rashmika Mandanna. The brand will also activate retail demo zones at electronics stores, offering live product experiences. Additionally, Midea HVAC plans to collaborate with digital influencers, launch social media challenges, and roll out customer contests to encourage user-generated content and engagement.