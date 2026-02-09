Cars24 refreshes brand identity

Cars24 has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, marking a shift in how the company presents itself as it expands from a high-growth transaction platform into a long-term car ownership ecosystem.

Founded in 2015, Cars24 entered a fragmented and opaque market where urgency and visibility were critical. Its original all-caps identity, CARS24, was designed to stand out quickly and signal disruption in a category resistant to change.

As the platform matured, Cars24’s relationship with users also changed. Customers began returning at multiple points in their lives, from relocations and family changes to evolving mobility needs. What started as largely one-time interactions increasingly became ongoing engagement, prompting a reassessment of how the brand shows up.

“When we started, being loud helped,” said Vikram Chopra, founder and CEO, Cars24. “But as the company and the team grew up, the work started speaking for itself. This change is about reflecting who we are today, calmer, more human and focused on earning trust over time.”

The updated identity shifts from CARS24 to Cars24, moving from an assertive all-caps style to sentence case. The company says this reflects greater maturity and confidence, signalling a brand that prioritises consistency and responsibility over visibility alone.

Central to the new identity is an open circular logo, designed to represent continuity rather than completion. According to Cars24, the open form reflects the evolving nature of car ownership, where vehicles change hands, needs shift and value carries forward across life stages. The openness is intended to convey flexibility and ongoing movement.

The refresh also includes a new brand colour. Cars24 has replaced its earlier blue with a brighter shade, described by the company as more contemporary and approachable. The updated colour is meant to reflect a brand that is present, attentive and human, while maintaining credibility at scale.

Developed over more than 1,200 hours of design and iteration, the new identity focuses on simplicity, longevity and adaptability. While Cars24’s offerings are expected to continue evolving, the company says the refreshed visual system is designed to remain relevant through its next phase of growth.

The rebrand also reinforces Cars24’s long-term vision of “Better Drives, Better Lives”, as it continues to build tools and systems to support buying, selling and owning cars over time.