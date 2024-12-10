CARS24's 'Dowry Collection' campaign takes aim at outdated traditions

CARS24, India’s leading autotech platform, launched a campaign titled "Dowry Collection" to address the social issue of dowry. The campaign gained attention and sparked discussions on social media platforms.
The campaign received mixed reactions, with some questioning its approach and others praising its focus on addressing social issues. CARS24 aims to encourage families to prioritise equality and mutual respect over dowry practices.
Through this campaign, CARS24 urges society to challenge outdated customs and embrace values that strengthen relationships and communities.
"The Dowry Collection" campaign by CARS24 uses satire to address the gifting of cars as dowry, a common wedding tradition. Through humour and a digital experience, the campaign highlights this social issue and encourages discussion.
The campaign invites users to browse a “curated collection of cars for dowry,” mimicking the allure of traditional dowry practices. However, upon entering their preferences, users are met with a powerful message: “Sorry, the only car we have for dowry is an IN-CAR [Denial]. Dowry is not a custom; it’s a crime. Break the chain.” This sudden shift from playful engagement to a hard-hitting truth is designed to make users pause and reflect on the harmful implications of dowry, urging them to reject the practice altogether.