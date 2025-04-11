Casagrand onboards Nayanthara and Nani as brand ambassadors

Casagrand, a South India-based real estate developer, has appointed actors Nayanthara and Nani as brand ambassadors for its latest luxury projects. Nayanthara will represent Casagrand Casamia in Chennai, while Nani will be the face of Casagrand Evon in Hyderabad. The endorsements are part of the company’s strategy to associate key projects with high-profile regional celebrities.

Additionally, Casagrand has launched a 360-degree marketing campaign, spanning print, outdoor, digital, and along with visually striking television commercials.

Speaking on the campaigns Diptakirti Chaudhuri, chief marketing officer, Casagrand said “At Casagrand, we believe every landmark project deserves its own distinct voice and personality, which is why we’ve consistently partnered with iconic regional celebrities who embody the essence of each community we create. With Nayanthara and Nani leading our campaigns in Chennai and Hyderabad, we’re not just showcasing homes, but curating experiences that resonate deeply with our audience. This hyper-personalised ambassador-led approach, coupled with a robust 360-degree campaign, allows us to connect with homebuyers in a meaningful, emotionally compelling way, setting a new standard for real estate marketing in India.”

The brand has released a new TV commercial for its Casamia project in Pallavaram, Chennai, featuring actor Nayanthara. The ad shows Nayanthara leading a Spanish Armada fleet towards Chennai, symbolising the arrival of a new residential offering. The film then shifts to modern-day Pallavaram, where she introduces Casagrand Casamia, promoted as a Spanish-themed residential community.

Casagrand has launched a new commercial for its Evon project in North Hyderabad, featuring actor Nani. The ad highlights the design and features of the high-rise residential community, showcasing its spacious layouts and modern amenities. Nani presents Casagrand Evon as a residential option aimed at homebuyers seeking a mix of comfort and urban living.