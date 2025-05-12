Casagrand Onboards Samantha Ruth Prabhu to endorse Casagrand Belair in Hyderabad

Casagrand, a leading real estate developers of South India, has roped in Samantha Ruth Prabhu to endorse Casagrand Belair, an ultra-luxury development in the heart of Hyderabad. In line with this partnership, the company has unveiled a vibrant 360-degree marketing campaign that promises to captivate and engage audiences across diverse platforms. This move aligns Casagrand with a personality who represents elegance, aspiration, and exclusivity, reinforcing the brand’s position at the forefront of high-end real estate, while offering a glimpse into the unparalleled luxury that defines Casagrand Belair.

The campaign is brought to life through a new TVC themed “The Space You Deserve. The Luxury You Desire,” featuring Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In this striking narrative, Samantha breaks the fourth wall, stepping beyond the confines of space to unveil the unparalleled grandeur and opulence of Casagrand Belair. With every frame, she leads the audience on an immersive exploration, highlighting the project’s exceptional features from private gardens and personal elevators to lavish home theatres, each detail showcasing the bespoke luxury at the core of the community, leaving a memorable imprint of exclusivity and elegance that embodies the essence of Casagrand Belair.

Commenting on the brand new campaign, Diptakirti Chaudhuri, chief marketing officer, Casagrand, said, “At Casagrand, we believe in creating not just homes, but iconic lifestyles. Our partnership with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Casagrand Belair is a natural extension of this philosophy. Samantha isn’t just a star; she is a symbol of elegance, ambition, and refinement - qualities that perfectly align with the world of luxury we are crafting at Casagrand Belair. This campaign is designed to transcend traditional marketing, offering an immersive experience that reflects the luxury and sophistication of the project. With her captivating presence, we are confident that Samantha will connect with our audience on a deeper level, making Casagrand Belair not just a place to live, but a statement of the life you’ve always aspired to.”