Casagrand onboards Venkatesh Daggubati as brand ambassador for Hyderabad region

Casagrand, real estate developers of South India, has onboarded Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati as its brand ambassador for the Hyderabad zone. The association will be powered by a marketing campaign spanning digital media, print, radio, and outdoor advertising.

Speaking on the partnership, Vimesh P, senior vice president of marketing, Casagrand, said, “Hyderabad's real estate landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, driven by growing urban aspirations and a demand for high-quality living spaces. At Casagrand, we are committed to delivering innovative, future-ready homes that blend modern design, superior craftsmanship, lifestyle amenities and world-class specifications to meet the expectations of today’s discerning buyers. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati, with his immense popularity, credibility, and deep-rooted connection with audiences, is the perfect embodiment of our brand’s core values being- trust, excellence, and forward-thinking development. Through this association, we aim to reinforce our commitment to quality, customer-centricity, and innovation in real estate.”

Adding to this, actor Venkatesh Daggubati said, “Casagrand has been transforming the way people experience homeownership by bringing together quality, innovation, and affordability in a way that truly stands out. What I love most about the brand is its deep understanding of what homebuyers truly need and its commitment to creating homes that aren’t just well-built but also thoughtfully designed for a truly elevated lifestyle. I'm excited to be part of Casagrand’s journey as the brand embarks on a significant expansion in Hyderabad."