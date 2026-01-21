Catch Spices partners with MasterChef India Season 9 as salt & spices sponsor

Catch Salt & Spices has entered a full-season association with MasterChef India Season 9, joining the culinary reality show as its exclusive salt and spices partner across television and digital platforms.
The brand will feature as a co-powered sponsor on Sony TV and a co-special partner on Sony LIV for the duration of the season, which runs from January to March 2026.
This season of MasterChef India introduces a ‘Jodis’ format, placing paired contestants at the centre of the competition. The narrative focuses on regional flavours, traditional cooking methods and the personal stories that emerge through shared culinary journeys, positioning food as a medium shaped by relationships and cultural context.
As part of the partnership, Catch’s salt and spice products will be used by contestants across multiple challenges, integrating the brand into the cooking process throughout the show. Select emotional segments will also be highlighted as ‘Moments of the Week’, aligning with the season’s emphasis on food as a shared experience rather than just a finished dish.
Speaking on the association, Arnab Ghatak Choudhury, general manager, Marketing, Catch Salt and Spices, said: “In Indian culture, food is beyond taste or nourishment; it carries emotion and meaning. It represents our traditions, heritage and plays a central role in building and nurturing relationships. MasterChef India is a powerful platform where food, emotions and stories come together and at Catch Spices, we believe great food begins with great ingredients and meaningful experiences. Through this collaboration, we aim to be a part of the everyday cooking journeys and aspirations of Indian households.”
The partnership places Catch within one of Indian television’s most recognisable food formats, with consistent on-screen presence across both linear and streaming platforms during the season.