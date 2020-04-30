CavinKare out with 'gadget and surface disinfectant' spray Bacto-V

Commenting on this innovative brand launch, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, director & chief executive officer – Personal Care & Alliances, CavinKare said, “Making innovations that can protect the safety and health of Indians is one of the highest priorities at CavinKare. Launch of Bacto-V in this CoVid-19 situation makes it all the more meaningful and fits in well with CavinKare’s philosophy of ‘Making Lives Happier’. Under Bacto-V, we are launching 2 products – Gadget Disinfectant for gadgets and Surface Disinfectant for disinfecting multiple surfaces. They have been specially formulated by our team of scientists & are microbiologically tested to be safe & effective. We are proud that Bacto-V gadget disinfectant, our flagship product, is one of the first launches by a major player in India in gadget sanitizing category and has been specially formulated for disinfecting expensive gadgets.”