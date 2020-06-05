CavinKare out with ‘meat wash’ liquid SaaFoo; variant for veggies, fruits

SaaFoo veggies and fruits wash is priced at Rs.99 for 500ml; meat wash at Rs.120 for 500 ml. Also available in sachets
In a bid to bring safe health and hygiene practices to every household in India, CavinKare today announced the launch of brand SaaFoo washes for vegetables and fruits in a sachet format. As most of the households in India continue to rely on plain water for cleansing of fresh produce, the sachet format of SaaFoo products has been introduced in the market to aid consumers maintain effective cleansing practices of food. The launch coincides with World Food Safety Day which is on 7th June and emphasises on the need for specialized solutions to cleanse fresh produce. The newly launched brand is set to house two exclusive products under its umbrella - SaaFoo Veggies and Fruits Wash and SaaFoo Meat Wash.
With an insight into day-to-day food safety needs of the consumers and backed by strong research, CavinKare is also India’s first consumer brand to introduce a cleansing liquid specifically made for meat & seafood. SaaFoo washes have been designed to carefully remove the germs, chemicals and pesticides that could be carried inadvertently in the food we consume. The products are made with 100 per cent Food Grade Ingredients and leave no after taste post cleansing.
Commenting on the launch, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Director & CEO , Personal Care & Alliance, CavinKare said, “CavinKare has been pioneering many products in the sachet format with a single motto of serving every consumer in every household. In a time like this, when there is a grave need for safer health and hygiene practices in every aspect of our life one cannot overlook the way food is cleansed and consumed. Keeping this in mind, we have brought brand SaaFoo vegetables & fruits wash in a sachet format to support our consumers and change the way food is cleaned. We felt the need for developing a specific wash for meat and seafood keeping in mind their rigorous wash routine, so that consumers can consume their food with lot more confidence during these times."
Vijayaraghavan further adds that In the wake of COVID 19, CavinKare has pivoted its efforts to lend a hand of safety for consumers across the country. Introduction of sachets in this category would help millions of households to ensure their family’s safety in consuming food. Apart from the sachet, the vegetable and fruit wash and meat wash would be available in 500 ml as well.
Combining ingredients such as Apple Cider Vinegar, Neem, Salt and Tumeric, which are renowned for their antimicorbial properties, SaaFoo has been developed to cleanse contaminants from the surface of fresh produce. SaaFoo products contain No Paraben, No Sulphates, No Bleach, No Soap, No Perfume, No colour and is made with 100% Food Grade Ingredients. Besides the sachet format, SaaFoo veggies and fruits wash is priced at Rs.99 for 500ml and Saafoo Meat Wash is priced at Rs.120 for the 500 ml across leading retail outlets, kirana stores and e-commerce platforms.
ITC also recently announced the launch of a product called NimWash Vegetable and Fruit wash, meant to help wash away pesticides. This product also contained natural ingredients like neem and citrus fruits' extracts and contains no added chlorine, bleach or artificial colour. The launch addresses an emerging consumer need to clean fresh produce properly once it reaches consumer homes. Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash is being launched in two variants – Spray & Wash and Soak & Wash.
Marico also launched a product called Veggie Clean will be available across modern and ecommerce channels in two SKUs - 200 ml and 400 ml for INR 149 and INR 289 respectively. The solution for cleansing fruits and vegetables does not contain any harmful preservative, is soap-free, chlorine-free and alcohol-free. It can be used to clean all kinds of vegetables and fruits except mushrooms. Veggie Clean is made from ingredients that are derived from natural sources. Simple to use, one is only required to soak and hand rub the fresh produce in a solution made of one capful of Veggie Clean and 2 litres of water followed by rinsing the soaked produce in running water 2-3 times for about 30 seconds.