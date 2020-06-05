CavinKare out with ‘meat wash’ liquid SaaFoo; variant for veggies, fruits

Commenting on the launch, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Director & CEO , Personal Care & Alliance, CavinKare said, “CavinKare has been pioneering many products in the sachet format with a single motto of serving every consumer in every household. In a time like this, when there is a grave need for safer health and hygiene practices in every aspect of our life one cannot overlook the way food is cleansed and consumed. Keeping this in mind, we have brought brand SaaFoo vegetables & fruits wash in a sachet format to support our consumers and change the way food is cleaned. We felt the need for developing a specific wash for meat and seafood keeping in mind their rigorous wash routine, so that consumers can consume their food with lot more confidence during these times."