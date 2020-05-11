CavinKare’s Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan on the launch of new disinfectant brand Bacto-V

We also asked Venky about the investments and budget involved in launch of a product in these difficult times. For Bacto-V, we learn, the team followed the standard market analysis and pricing process in place for new product launches. “We haven’t compromised on any of that when launching the new brand. Given the circumstances, we asked ourselves how best we could quickly launch a product without compromising on our internal processes. We dedicated our entire cross-functional teams to this launch. The entire force of the organisation has been put behind the launch of the product, to produce it much quicker than we would have in the past. That is one thing that helped us.” Under normal circumstances, the entire might of the organization would not have been mobilised for a single product launch, and resources would have been diverted towards other products and priorities too.