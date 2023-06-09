CCL Products (India) acquires several coffee brands from Löfbergs Group

The acquisition will give CCL access to major supermarkets in the UK, which is Europe’s largest instant coffee market with annual retail sales of US$850m (INR 69,187 BN). Percol® is a much-loved progressive brand, launched in 1987 which achieved several notable milestones and has stood for sustainability all along. The Percol product range currently comprises of Instant Coffee, Roast & Ground Coffee and Coffee Bags. Incidentally, CCL had been a preferred supplier of some of their SKUs and blends in the past.