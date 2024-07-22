CEAT announces long-term partnership with Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Mr Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO of CEAT, highlighted the strategic value of the partnership, noting, "We have a strong global presence with our operations and state-of-the-art R&D facility in Germany, and through this partnership, we gain the opportunity to connect with our German consumers. We believe this collaboration will also resonate strongly with Indian football audiences, inspiring passion and support for both the sport and our brand in this vibrant market."