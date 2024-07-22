CEAT announces long-term partnership with Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company has entered a two year partnership, joining the Bundesliga champions and DFB Cup winners with immediate effect.
CEAT, a leading tyre manufacturer, has announced a significant partnership with Bundesliga champions and DFB Cup winners, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The two-year agreement designates CEAT as the premium tyre partner for the next two seasons, effective immediately and continuing until June 30, 2026.
Mr Arnab Banerjee, MD and CEO of CEAT, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this long-term partnership with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. This is especially significant as both CEAT and Bayer 04 Leverkusen boast rich heritage, each with over 100 years of history, making this partnership a fusion of two historic brands."
Mr Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO of CEAT, highlighted the strategic value of the partnership, noting, "We have a strong global presence with our operations and state-of-the-art R&D facility in Germany, and through this partnership, we gain the opportunity to connect with our German consumers. We believe this collaboration will also resonate strongly with Indian football audiences, inspiring passion and support for both the sport and our brand in this vibrant market."
As the new official premium and tyre partner, CEAT's rights include extensive TV presence through LED perimeter boards, cam carpets on the touchlines, and substitution boards at Bayer 04 Leverkusen matches at the BayArena. Additionally, CEAT will feature prominently on media backdrops at Bundesliga press conferences and during matches, and the official Bayer 04 Leverkusen team bus will be equipped with CEAT's premium tyres.
Markus Breglec, chief marketing and innovation officer at Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fußball GmbH, remarked, "We are delighted to welcome CEAT as a new strong, international partner at Bayer 04. Just like us, CEAT operates on international terrain. We are united as partners by our ambition to drive innovation and master challenges in a highly competitive environment."
CEAT has a long-standing association with sports, particularly cricket, through strategic partnerships with the Tata IPL and Tata WPL, as well as bat sponsorships and collaborations with leading cricketers. The partnership with Bayer 04 Leverkusen underscores CEAT's commitment to football and its expansion in international sport. In recent years, CEAT has also extended its support to various motorsports, including the Indian Supercross Racing League and other riding events across India.
This partnership marks a significant step for CEAT in enhancing its brand presence in Germany and strengthening its ties with international sports audiences.