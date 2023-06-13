Celio India enters Metaverse To launch their exclusive collection With Emiway Bantai

In anticipation of the launch of his album and the new collection, Emiway Bantai said, “King Of The Streets released recently, and I am delighted to have my very own album inspired collection by Celio launched on the trending platform - Metaverse. By integrating music, fashion, and the Metaverse, Celio India aims to create a groundbreaking experience that transcends traditional boundaries and connects with the youth culture in an innovative manner, and I am ecstatic to be part of their journey. The collection is inspired by street style and that is exactly what embodies my personality.”