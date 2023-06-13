Celio India enters Metaverse To launch their exclusive collection With Emiway Bantai

The collection showcased in Celio’s Metaverse is inspired by Emiway Bantai's new album ‘King Of The Streets’.
Celio has announced its grand entry into the Metaverse with the iconic Mumbai-based rapper Emiway Bantai, launching an exclusive collection.
This partnership combines Celio's expertise in fashion and Emiway Bantai's musical prowess to create an exclusive collection inspired by Emiway's latest album, ‘King Of The Streets’. In this Metaverse by Celio X Emiway Bantai, consumers can experience a dynamic digital universe where one can view the exciting new collection launched, and interact with fellow consumers/fans of Emiway Bantai, while expressing themselves in exciting new ways.
The unique digital experience allows users to become familiar with the Metaverse firsthand, and shop an exclusive collection, all while bringing music and fashion together under one (online) roof!
The Celio X Emiway Bantai exclusive collection is a fusion of streetwear and urban fashion, showcasing trendy designs and unique graphics inspired by the brand’s style and Emiway's artistic vision. From stylish tees to shirts and bottomwear that reflect the urban aesthetic, this collaboration presents an opportunity for fans to connect with Emiway's music in a tangible and fashionable way.
In anticipation of the launch of his album and the new collection, Emiway Bantai said, “King Of The Streets released recently, and I am delighted to have my very own album inspired collection by Celio launched on the trending platform - Metaverse. By integrating music, fashion, and the Metaverse, Celio India aims to create a groundbreaking experience that transcends traditional boundaries and connects with the youth culture in an innovative manner, and I am ecstatic to be part of their journey. The collection is inspired by street style and that is exactly what embodies my personality.”
"We are thrilled to partner with Emiway Bantai and embark on this exciting journey into the Metaverse," said Satyen Momaya, CEO of Celio India. "This collaboration not only showcases our commitment to staying at the forefront of fashion trends but also allows us to engage with our audience in a unique and immersive manner. Recognizing the immense potential and growing popularity of this virtual realm, Celio India is embracing this futuristic landscape by launching a unique line of merchandise that combines fashion, music, and digital experiences.”
Ramees PS, co-founder of Layer-E, said on the launch, "Celioverse is a cultural moment. And it is our privilege that Layer-E's proven metaverse tech - which powered the largest e-commerce metaverse activation in the world - will create a new world that brings together an iconic artist like Emiway and a visionary product house like Celio. Millions of consumers and fans will experience art and fashion like never before."
"We believe that the metaverse holds the key to unlocking uncharted opportunities for brands and artists to engage with their fans in profound, meaningful and immersive ways. By blending real and virtual worlds seamlessly through Celioverse, Celio and Emiway are poised to embark on an exhilarating adventure that will immerse and inspire their fans across India. War Room is excited to work with Celio on this one-of-a-kind launch campaign." added Rajath Nandan, War Room.
The Celio X Emiway Bantai collection will be available exclusively in the Metaverse, allowing fans to explore and purchase the collection within the digital realm. Through this collaboration, Celio India aims to redefine the retail experience by offering a seamless blend of fashion, music, and virtual reality.