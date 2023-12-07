Celio India introduces official Demon Slayer merchandise

The designs are now available for the fans in India to embrace and celebrate their love for the series. The collection boasts an array of stylish and elevated pieces, including tees, sweatshirts, shirts, and joggers. Each item is carefully crafted with intricate details that capture the essence of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba universe. Tanjiro Kamado, the main character of the series, takes centre stage in this collection.