Celio India introduces official Demon Slayer merchandise

Celio India, the French menswear brand has launched its Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba officially licensed merchandise. Having hit the shelves on November 30, 2023, Celio is the first retailer in India to showcase the same.
The designs are now available for the fans in India to embrace and celebrate their love for the series. The collection boasts an array of stylish and elevated pieces, including tees, sweatshirts, shirts, and joggers. Each item is carefully crafted with intricate details that capture the essence of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba universe. Tanjiro Kamado, the main character of the series, takes centre stage in this collection.