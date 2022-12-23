Cello's Butterflow collaborates with KBC-Juniors

Cello Butterflow’s integration on KBC Juniors, a special three-week edition segment dedicated to young minds, was aired on the 19th of December. Host of the show, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, recounted a real-life anecdote where a single sincere handwritten letter from a young boy fast tracked the completion of a bridge and ushered in a large-scale impact. Reinforcing the immense power of the voice of today’s youth, Mr. Bachchan shared the closely symbiotic relationship that the brand has with young minds. Butterflow’s powerful messaging ‘Write the Change You Want to See’ hailed the power of expression brought through the humble pen and had been interspersed through each episode telecast.