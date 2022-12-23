Cello's Butterflow collaborates with KBC-Juniors

In an endeavor to encourage young minds to be changemakers, BIC Cello urges everyone to ‘Write the Change They Want to See’.
BIC Cello announced the collaboration of its flagship Butterflow, with ‘knowledge-based’ gameshow ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14’s’ ‘KBC Juniors.’
Hosted by the legendary host,Amitabh Bachchan, this partnership was a natural extension to Butterflow’s core proposition of championing the spirit of today's youth and encouraging them to express themselves by ‘writing the change they want to see’.
By presenting the Butterflow hampers to the young minds at the show, BIC Cello aimed to foster creativity, expression, and change through the power of the written word.
Cello Butterflow’s integration on KBC Juniors, a special three-week edition segment dedicated to young minds, was aired on the 19th of December. Host of the show, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, recounted a real-life anecdote where a single sincere handwritten letter from a young boy fast tracked the completion of a bridge and ushered in a large-scale impact. Reinforcing the immense power of the voice of today’s youth, Mr. Bachchan shared the closely symbiotic relationship that the brand has with young minds. Butterflow’s powerful messaging ‘Write the Change You Want to See’ hailed the power of expression brought through the humble pen and had been interspersed through each episode telecast.
Commenting on the partnership, Manos Nikolakis, general manager at BIC Cello, said, “Through our products, we offer students with the necessary tools to express themselves and reach their highest potential. Our partnership with Kaun Banega Crorepati spoke to Butterflow’s purpose and brought it to life. We were ecstatic about working with like-minded organizations that aim to help the upcoming generation as they write the change they want to see.”
Expressing his delight, Sandeep Mehrotra, head – ad sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India | Culver Max Entertainment said, “KBC Juniors was a perfect fit for brand ‘BIC Cello’ as it directly targets the young India who are drivers of the generations to come. We feel delighted to associate with the brand and deliver the right message and highlight the core brand value to our trusted partners. We at Sony Pictures Networks India look forward to a long-term association in the years to come."