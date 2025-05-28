Centerfruit and Paytm add 'Laplaplap' twist to payment alerts

Centerfruit has partnered with Paytm to launch a campaign that adds a branded audio twist to mobile payments. At over 10,000 stores across Delhi and Kanpur, Paytm users will hear a “laplaplap” sound — a nod to Centerfruit’s branding — instead of the usual “thank you” message after completing a transaction.

The campaign promotes Centerfruit through a audio branding initiative, bringing its signature ‘Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee’ tagline to life in a new format during digital payment transactions.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Gunjan Khetan, marketing director, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, “UPI and Paytm are now ubiquitous in India. By integrating with Paytm pioneered Soundbox, we are adding an unexpected twist to everyday transactions, converting each one of them into ‘jeebh laplapayee’ moments. It’s these little moments of joy that create a deeper emotional connection with these consumers (who actively frequent these stores) right at the point of purchase.”

Paytm spokesperson said, "Our pioneering Paytm Soundbox has transformed the way merchants accept payments, and now, with this playful twist with Centerfruit, we are adding a moment of surprise and delight to everyday transactions—making payments more engaging and memorable for everyone."

Perfetti Van Melle India has launched the campaign in high-footfall areas, with plans to expand based on initial retailer and customer response. The company aims to roll out the initiative to more markets following early engagement.