ChanaJor OTT uses UPI AutoPay to manage subscriptions among mobile-first users

As UPI becomes the most widely used digital payment method among mobile-first users in India, platforms offering low-cost digital services are increasingly relying on UPI AutoPay to manage subscriptions. ChanaJor OTT, which focuses on short and mid-length Indian-language content, is among platforms adopting this approach.

Explaining how UPI has helped the platform manage subscriptions, Pratap Jain, founder and CEO of ChanaJor OTT, said: “ChanaJor OTT serves a large, mobile-first Indian audience where UPI is the most commonly used way to make digital payments. UPI AutoPay allows users to subscribe without having to make a payment manually every month. Once the user gives permission, the subscription amount gets deducted automatically on the due date, unless the user cancels it.”

He added: “From a user’s point of view, this removes the hassle of remembering renewal dates or making repeat payments. From a platform’s point of view, it helps ensure uninterrupted access to content and reduces failed renewals. Since UPI is familiar, easy to use, and widely adopted across India, including in smaller towns and rural areas, UPI AutoPay makes subscriptions more accessible and affordable. For ChanaJor OTT, it’s about offering a payment option that matches how most Indians already pay, while still giving users full control to stop or cancel the mandate anytime.”

However, Jain noted that adoption challenges remain: “UPI AutoPay is still a new behaviour for many users. A major reason for low approval rates is user hesitation around recurring or auto-debit mandates. Many users skip completing the payment when they see an AutoPay prompt because they fear money will keep getting deducted automatically and are unsure how to deactivate or stop the mandate later.”

He added: “Friction during mandate creation, including multiple steps, PIN entry, unclear bank messaging, app timeouts, and inconsistent experiences across UPI apps, also contributes to drop-offs, along with occasional bank-side technical issues.”

Despite these challenges, UPI continues to dominate subscription payments on the platform. Jain said: “Though cards may have better success rates, UPI cannot be ignored because that’s where user behaviour and scale lie. On platforms like ChanaJor OTT, we see roughly a 15:85 split between cards and UPI in overall payment volumes, which means the bulk of transactions come from UPI. Additionally, card payments involve more friction, as users need to enter card number, expiry date, CVV, and then complete an OTP step. In contrast, UPI payments are much simpler, requiring only a PIN to complete the transaction. With the increasing adoption of intent-based UPI flows, the payment experience is becoming even smoother, faster, and more seamless for users.”

He also pointed to the cost advantages of UPI AutoPay for merchants: “For higher ticket-size transactions, cards do work well and are often preferred because of their relatively higher success ratios. However, when it comes to collecting small or frequent payments, UPI is far more convenient, user-friendly, and smoother in process. UPI is widely used by the majority of the population. The lower MDR also plays a big role, allowing merchants to retain more of their earnings. For platforms that operate on affordable subscription pricing, like OTT, gaming, music, or other digital services, this cost difference matters a lot. The lower transaction cost makes it a more sustainable and scalable option for merchants.”

Jain said UPI AutoPay is increasingly shaping how digital content platforms approach subscription payments in India.