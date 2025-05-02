Chanel launches its fragrance and beauty products on Nykaa

CHANEL has launched its fragrance and beauty products on Nykaa. The products will be available online through Nykaa’s app and website, and offline at select Nykaa Luxe stores across India. The brand’s presence on Nykaa features a dedicated space for customers to shop and learn about the brand and its product offerings.

Each CHANEL order placed on Nykaa's online platforms will be delivered with eco-friendly packaging, a sample, and a thank-you card. The brand aims to align its online shopping experience with its offline standards.

For a brick and mortar experience, clients can visit Nykaa Luxe’s stores in Palladium Mall, Mumbai, 100 Feet Road in Bengaluru and Nexus Elante Mall, Chandigarh. By the end of 2025, CHANEL will be available in over 10 Nykaa Luxe stores across the country.

“Building upon the foundation laid by our network of fragrance and beauty boutiques and Chanel India’s e-commerce platform, this momentous partnership with Nykaa, a true leader in the Indian beauty landscape, represents a powerful synergy of our shared values – a dedication to curated experiences and a profound understanding of the Indian consumer. The meticulous attention to detail evident in Chanel’s presence on Nykaa underscores our shared commitment to excellence. This collaboration inspires us to envision an even more expansive and impactful future for our fragrance and beauty offerings in India.” – Amit Goyal, managing director India, CHANEL.

“Chanel has for decades defined and redefined the meaning of luxury and beauty. At Nykaa, we take immense pride in partnering with the Maison to launch CHANEL Fragrance & Beauty in India for the first time in Nykaa’s luxury beauty stores as well as online. Chanel’s early recognition of India’s potential will go a long way in creating and growing the luxury segment for decades to come. We look forward to this new chapter with Chanel and are excited to see Indian consumers embrace the rich history and legacy of Chanel.” – Anchit Nayar, executive director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty.