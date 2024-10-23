Channelplay wins visual merchandising execution mandate of Lenovo

Channelplay, a retail marketing and visual merchandising solution, has been selected to execute a festive campaign for a laptop manufacturing brand Lenovo across India. Covering more than 100 stores in key cities and towns nationwide, Channelplay pwill manage large-scale visual merchandising solution in the technology retail sector.
In the competitive laptop market, having a strong in-store presence during high-traffic seasons is essential for brand visibility and consumer engagement. Channelplay's visual merchandising campaign aims to ensure that the brand’s presence is elevated across all participating stores, creating a memorable shopping experience that drives consumer interest and purchase decisions.
“We are thrilled to manage this nationwide campaign for one of the top players in the laptop industry,” said Yasir Hussain, vice president at Channelplay. “Our team is fully equipped to execute flawlessly across the country, ensuring that every store reflects the brand’s vision and delivers an exceptional in-store experience.”
Channelplay has won the PAN India contract for the brand. As the festive season ushers in increased footfall across stores nationwide, Channelplay’s execution is set to enhance consumer engagement and boost sales in the laptop category.