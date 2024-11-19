Chatterbox Communication wins communications mandate of Bagrry's

Chatterbox Communication announces its partnership with Bagrry’s, a nutritious food products company dedicated to promoting health and wellness in India and beyond. This collaboration will see Chatterbox strategically support Bagrry’s in amplifying its message of balanced, nutritious living, bringing their vision to new audiences with fresh storytelling that resonates with Bagrry’s commitment to health-first innovation.
With roots tracing back to Mahatma Gandhi's insights on the importance of bran, Bagrry’s has continually redefined how health-conscious consumers approach breakfast.
“At Bagrry’s, our mission has always been to provide nutrition without compromise,” shared Aditya Bagri, Director at Bagrry’s. “We are excited to partner with Chatterbox Communication to bring our philosophy of health-first living to more people, inviting them to discover the taste of real wellness.”
Through this partnership, Chatterbox Communication aims to not only showcase the brand's products but also to elevate Bagrry’s ethos as a company committed to health and well-being.