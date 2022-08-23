Chef Sanjyot Keer and Licious team up to Chef It Up!

Speaking on the latest series, Chef Sanjyot Keer founder of Your Food Lab and Digital Content Creator says, "We've all seen our favourite content creators make videos, but we've never seen them in the kitchen. I am excited about 'Chef It Up' because we are not only challenging our favourite creators to cook while having fun conversations, but we are also preparing authentic recipes from all over the country, especially since India is known for its diverse culture and cuisine in collaboration with Licious. I hope my audience likes the series, recreates the recipes and see how our creators fare."