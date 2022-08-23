Chef Sanjyot Keer and Licious team up to Chef It Up!

Chef It Up' is a first-of-its-kind food-based reality series in which Chef Sanjyot is also serving as a showrunner.
Chef Sanjyot Keer, founder of Your Food Lab, is reinventing the Indian food content space in collaboration with Licious, India’s most loved all-things-meat brand, through their latest series 'Chef It Up.' 'Chef It Up' is a first-of-its-kind food-based reality series in which Chef Sanjyot is also serving as a showrunner. In the 4 episode series, Chef Sanjyot has invited his celebrity creator friends to the YFL studio for a fun cooking challenge, a first of its kind show starring creators across India.
In addition to having conversations and some fun- filled segments, the catch is that the creators don't have a written recipe in front of them. They only need to adhere to the chef's direct verbal instructions to recreate his iconic recipe in his studio. The most amusing aspect of the show is watching the creators struggle to follow cooking instructions and make hilarious kitchen mistakes. The show finds a perfect partner in Licious. Known for their superior quality fresh meats & seafood, Licious products breathe life into each of the recipes as Chef Sanjyot & his creator friends recreate meaty dishes & meatier memories.
In the show, Chef Sanjyot Keer, the Indian food content creators with over 12+ million followers across social media and 3 billion views, is seen taking up the cooking challenge alongside leading creators across genres like Entertainment, Gaming, Stand up comedy. In the cooking challenge, content creators from all over India are participating like Niharika NM from Bengaluru, YourBongGuy from West Bengal, Mythpat from Maharashtra, and Rahul Dua from North India, where they will be cooking regional and authentic meat recipes from across India.
Speaking on the latest series, Chef Sanjyot Keer founder of Your Food Lab and Digital Content Creator says, "We've all seen our favourite content creators make videos, but we've never seen them in the kitchen. I am excited about 'Chef It Up' because we are not only challenging our favourite creators to cook while having fun conversations, but we are also preparing authentic recipes from all over the country, especially since India is known for its diverse culture and cuisine in collaboration with Licious. I hope my audience likes the series, recreates the recipes and see how our creators fare."
Santosh Hegde, VP- Brands, Licious, says “Licious is a brand made by meat lovers, for meat lovers. So, when the opportunity to create this series came our way, we didn't need any convincing regarding the almost perfect synergy that existed here. Chef Sanjyot picked up Licious’s love for meat and presented it through the camaraderie, fun and banter that each of the episodes upholds so beautifully. Chef it Up is one of the liveliest representations of the spirit of decadent indulgence of meaty delights & we hope the audience will enjoy watching the show as much as we did making it.”