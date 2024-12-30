Chef Vikas Khanna adds his touch to Lay’s food truck in Gurugram

The WaysToLays Food Truck is now at Sector 56 Marketplace, Gurgaon, expanding the concept launched earlier this year. The food truck brings new ways to enjoy Lay’s beyond the traditional pack. Chef Vikas Khanna has added his signature touch to the truck’s offerings.

Chef Khanna, known for blending tradition with innovation, presented an exclusive Lay’s-inspired dish to Gurugram residents. Fans gathered to try the offering as chef Khanna prepared and served dishes that turned Lay’s into a new culinary experience.

The journey began with chefs like Kunal Kapur, Manish Mehrotra and food content creator Shivesh Bhatia, who served up Lay’s-inspired recipes with a new twist across several locations in Delhi.

Commenting on the campaign, Saumya Rathor, marketing director, PepsiCo India, said, “At Lay’s, we’re inspired by the deep love people have for our chips and the creative ways they use them in their favourite recipes. Their passion has motivated us to take this to the next level. With our first-ever WaysToLays food truck, we’re not just serving chips — we’re creating moments that bring people together, spreading smiles, and sparking joy across Delhi. It’s about more than just the flavour; it’s about celebrating unforgettable experiences with every bite. We can’t wait for more people to join us and experience the magic themselves”