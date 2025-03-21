Chennai Super Kings announce Ludic as their Official Footwear Partner for IPL 2025

Ludic, a footwear-first lifestyle brand has collaborated with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their official footwear partner for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. As part of the collaboration, Ludic has unveiled an exclusive CSK-inspired footwear and fragrance capsule designed to delight the #Yellove army.
Cricket isn’t just a sport in India – it’s the biggest festival that takes over conversations, streets and the screens. As one of the most successful and beloved cricketing franchises, CSK commands a massive fan-following.
The Footwear Capsule features two sneakers and sliders.
Manjal: All about convenience, this sneaker features a sock-like upper for a snug fit and no-tie laces for easy on and off. Meanwhile,
Yellove Toe: An upgraded version of one of Ludic’s bestsellers, this classic silhouette features a vegan leather upper with a yellow toe that screams CSK. It also includes extra branded laces for a touch of customisation.
Alongside this, Ludic has also introduced a Fragrance Capsule featuring two perfumes for men and women. For men, Marina blends juniper, ginger, and tonka beans, while Kaaram delivers an intense mix of grapefruit, saffron, and leather. For women, Malligai captures notes of jasmine, black pepper, and sandalwood, whereas Thangam offers a fresh fragrance with lemon, peony, and patchouli.
Talking about this partnership, Ishit Jethwa, the founder of Ludic, said, “It’s the first time that CSK has entered into an official footwear partnership, and we’re happy that it’s with Ludic. CSK is an iconic franchise, making this collaboration a major step forward in expanding the brand. Our larger vision is to become a household name for aspirational Indians, and this partnership gives us the necessary national visibility.”
He further added, “The capsule is a tribute to CSK through and through with the products featuring the franchise’s bold yellow. We hope the fans love it! Moreover, with multiple drops planned and series of engaging activities across online and offline mediums throughout the year, we’ve ensured there is plenty for the fandom to be excited about this season!”
While Ludic has always been a footwear-first lifestyle brand, securing a partnership of this scale helps the young brand establish its lifestyle credentials. The launch of a premium fragrance line through this collaboration further reinforces the brand’s commitment to expanding its footprint beyond just footwear, offering fans a complete style experience. It is a strategic move that enables Ludic to tap into the energy of cricket and CSK’s fanbase, positioning itself as a brand that understands and celebrates India’s evolving lifestyle preferences.
The CSK capsule is available on Ludic’s website, e-commerce platforms, and CSK’s digital store. Fans can also find the collection offline in select multi-brand stores, with exclusive Ludic kiosks set up at all CSK home games at Chepauk Stadium.