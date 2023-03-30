Chennai Super Kings announces playR as Global Merchandising Partner

Wednesday, Yesterday 29th March 2023, CSK announced the availability of CSK Merchandise on playR website www.playR.co.in/csk on its social media handle. Within seconds the web traffic on playR website went to 1500 users a minute as per google analytics, which caused slow web loading. playR within half hour resolved the bandwidth. playR apologized to CSK fans and thanked them for the overwhelming response and the fans blessed playR for its proactiveness and commented playR as the best partners for CSK.