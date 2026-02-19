Chennaiyin FC names Indian Super Gaming League as principal sponsor for ISL 2026

Two-time Indian Super League winners Chennaiyin FC have secured Indian Super Gaming League (ISGL), India's first franchise-based esports league, as the principal sponsor for ISL 2026.
Under the agreement, Indian Super Gaming League will feature as Chennaiyin FC’s front-of-shirt partner for the 2026 season, with its logo displayed on the matchday jerseys and training kits. The association will also see ISGL receive prominent visibility on the club’s digital handles and across the Marina Arena during home fixtures, marking a collaboration between two platforms that speak strongly to India’s youth.
In addition, ISGL will have access to the club’s logo and player image rights, player engagement opportunities, and key media-facing inventory as part of the collaboration.
Speaking on the partnership, Chennaiyin FC COO Akhil Prakash said, “We are delighted to welcome the Indian Super Gaming League (IGSL) as the Principal Sponsor of Chennaiyin FC for the ISL 2026 season. This partnership is a natural fit for us. Our fan base is young, dynamic and constantly seeking new experiences — and gaming today sits at the heart of youth culture. Through this collaboration, we aim to create deeper engagement opportunities that connect football and gaming in meaningful ways, bringing our community even closer to the club. We look forward to building something exciting together this season.”
Commenting on the occasion, Gautam Badalia, co-founder, LetsGameNow, ISGL’s parent organisation, said, “At ISGL, our mission has always been to identify, nurture, and provide a platform for young talent to shine. Partnering with Chennaiyin FC as Principal Sponsor is a natural extension of that vision. Chennaiyin FC represents the footballing aspirations of Tamil Nadu on the national stage, and shares our belief in building structured pathways for emerging talent. Whether in competitive gaming or professional football, excellence is driven by discipline, opportunity, and ambition—and through this partnership, we aim to inspire the next generation across sport and gaming”
The partnership will be on full display when Chennaiyin FC take on Mumbai City FC in their opening match of the 2026 season, marking the start of a four-game run on the road. The Marina Machans will then return to the Marina Arena for their first home fixture of the campaign against Mohammedan on March 13.