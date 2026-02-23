Chennaiyin FC signs Simple Energy as mobility partner for ISL 2026

Chennaiyin FC has partnered with electric vehicle manufacturer Simple Energy as its official Mobility Partner for the Indian Super League 2026 season.

As part of the agreement, Simple Energy’s branding will appear on the back of the team’s match and training shorts. The brand will also feature across LED perimeter boards and select in-stadium assets during home fixtures at the Marina Arena.

The partnership includes digital integrations across the club’s official platforms, along with access to select brand assets and player engagement opportunities.

Speaking on the partnership, Chennaiyin FC’s COO Akhil Prakash said: “We’re pleased to welcome Simple Energy as our Official Mobility Partner. As a future-focused brand from India, Simple Energy aligns strongly with Chennaiyin FC’s values of performance, innovation, and responsibility. This partnership allows us to strengthen our sustainability narrative while engaging young, urban fans across Tamil Nadu in meaningful ways—both on and off the pitch.”

Simple Energy, which entered Chennai in 2025, currently operates 15 stores across Tamil Nadu. The company manufactures electric scooters including the Simple One and Simple OneS.

Commenting on the occasion, Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said: “Chennaiyin FC stands for ambition and a strong connection with its community—values that mirror how we build at Simple Energy. Mobility, like football, is driven by momentum and belief. This partnership reflects our commitment to Tamil Nadu and to empowering fans and riders with performance-driven technology built for real-world India. Together with Chennaiyin FC, we want the next generation to Ride Untamed—on the pitch, on the road, and beyond.”

The association will be visible throughout the ISL 2026 season.