Chess Grandmaster D Gukesh named RBL Bank's brand ambassador

Gukesh D, the youngest-ever contender for the World Chess Championship and the third youngest grandmaster to reach a 2700 rating, has been appointed as RBL Bank’s brand ambassador. This partnership aims to highlight the bank's commitment to supporting customers’ financial goals by aligning them with the strategic thinking of a chess grandmaster.

Expressing enthusiasm at the partnership, R Subramaniakumar – MD and CEO, RBL Bank said, “In life, as in chess, every move counts - and at RBL Bank, we understand the importance of helping our customers make the right financial moves. Partnering with Gukesh is a perfect strategic alignment for us, as his exceptional ability to think several moves ahead mirrors our approach to thoughtful financial planning. His journey from a prodigy to a grandmaster reflects the kind of strategic excellence we aim to bring to our customers' financial lives.RBL Bank family and RBL Bank customers extend our heartfelt wishes for Gukesh’s victory at the World Chess Championship 2024.”

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Gukesh D said, “This partnership with RBL Bank represents a significant move in my journey. The Bank's approach to helping customers align their financial goals with precision and foresight reminds me of a winning strategy. Their commitment to building customer wealth with stability through innovative solutions shows the same level of strategic thinking that chess demands. I am excited to partner with an institution that understands that success, whether in chess or in financial planning, comes from thinking ahead and making wise moves at the right time.”