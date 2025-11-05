Chewy taste forces SuperYou to kill new 20g protein bar

India’s appetite for protein shows no signs of slowing down, and brands continue to experiment with new ways to satisfy it.

“We’d gotten countless requests to make a 20g protein bar…” wrote SuperYou co-founder Nikunj Biyani on LinkedIn. The brand, co-founded with actor Ranveer Singh, is known for its wafer bars that offer 10g of protein.

Although the brand did launch a bar promising “20g of protein in just 160 calories,” it eventually decided to discontinue it.

“We did multiple trials, spent months and money, made nearly 10–15 different prototypes. And we actually cracked it… But… we failed at one thing. Making it maad tasty,” Biyani wrote.

More than 100 people reportedly found the bar too chewy, similar to regular protein bars. That feedback led the brand to scrap the product. As Biyani put it, “If it’s not maad tasty, it’s not SuperYou.”

The decision makes sense given the brand’s strong positioning on taste, with existing flavours like chocolate, strawberry, cheese, and peanut butter. Any compromise could turn away first-time buyers who seek both protein and pleasure in every bite.