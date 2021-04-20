Chinese gaming company flies QR code of 1,500 drones to celebrate anniversary

Players and fans scanned the QR code formed by a fleet of 1,500 drones, and then downloaded the game from the link.
Drones can be programmed to fly in coordination, just like a well-trained platoon of soldiers. Thousands of these unmanned aerial devices can take off at a time. These flying units can light up like display pixels and can create 3D shapes in the backdrop of a dark sky.
Recently, Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili created a massive QR code in the sky to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its mobile game Princess Connect! Re:Dive. The drone display was conducted in Shanghai.
Drone displays made major news last year (2020), when Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology, a Chinese tech company based in Guangdong, made it to the Guinness Book of World Records by launching 3,051 drones.