chlorophyll innovation lab uses art to end hunger

As a part of its 'The Plated Project', the brand has created 20 limited edition art plates priced at Rs 1,450. Hundred per cent of the proceeds from their sale will go to charity.
Over 140 million people have lost their jobs in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of these are daily wage labourers and migrant workers, and many of them are currently starving and don't have enough food for themselves, or their families.
To address this issue, 'The Plated Project', a social impact initiative by chlorophyll innovation lab (that uses art to end hunger), has launched a new series, called ‘A Plate Full of Hope’. It aims to provide 100,000 meals to daily wage earners and migrant workers across the country.
The initiative has collaborated with 20 acclaimed global artists to create 20 limited edition art plates. Each of these is being sold for charity, and 100 per cent of the proceeds are being donated to Goonj’s 'Rahat' initiative.
Each plate’s sale will help sponsor 250 meals for a migrant worker’s family.
Priced at Rs 1,450, the plates will be available for sale until stocks last at www.theplatedproject.com.
In one week alone, 'The Plated Project' has managed to raise lakhs via sales, and has already sponsored 20,000 meals!
Many leading brands, industrialists, musicians, chefs and influencers have come on-board to support this mission.
Brands like Bajaj Electricals Ltd, IMImobile, The Baya Company and industrialists have sponsored the production costs of the plates.
Ritviz, a leading musician, has also agreed to donate his album art for this cause.
Celebrity chefs and influencers, like Vicky Ratnani, Kelvin Cheung and many others have also agreed to support the initiative by raising awareness about the mission.
The platform is 'By invitation only', and over 70 artists volunteered to donate their art for this series. From this set, the team picked 20 art pieces. Eight artworks have been launched, as of now, and only limited plates of each are available for sale. New artworks will be launched every week.
The global artists include those from the UK, US, Ireland, Indonesia, Scotland, Istanbul and more, besides India.
The unique feature about these plates is that each one depicts the emotions and experiences that people have felt during lockdown globally.
Each plate makes a statement about society, people, and the shared bonds between nature and human beings.
Speaking about the initiative, Chitresh Sinha, CEO of chlorophyll innovation lab, and founder of 'The Plated Project', said, “While the lockdown is being lifted in India, the battle is far from over. The most affected of all are daily wage earners and migrant workers. They keep factories and our daily lives running, and right now, they need our help. 'A Plate Full of Hope' is our way of giving back to them, and also using art to creative positivity and hope around the world.”