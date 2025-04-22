Choosing professionalism over familiarity was a pivotal decision: Marico’s Harsh Mariwala

“I recognised that to build a world-class organization, we needed diverse perspectives and specialised expertise,” writes Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico, on LinkedIn, recalling the time when the FMCG giant was in its infancy and the natural inclination was to rely on family members for key roles.

When Marico Limited was in its infancy, the natural inclination was to rely on family members for key roles. It was the traditional approach, one that many businesses in India followed.

However, I recognised that to build a world-class organization, we needed diverse perspectives and specialised expertise.

This realisation led me to seek professionals outside the family circle. I remember conducting interviews at the Royal Willingdon Sports Club, aiming to attract talent that could drive Marico forward. Bringing in individuals with varied experiences challenged our existing norms and introduced fresh ideas.

Transitioning to a professionally managed company wasn't without its challenges. There were moments of resistance and discomfort. But over time, this shift proved invaluable, fostering a culture of meritocracy and innovation.

Choosing professionalism over familiarity was a pivotal decision, one that played a significant role in Marico's growth and success.