Chyawanprash Diaries: Here's what went down between Vir Das and Dabur

"While the Netflix show was not brand initiative, I am sure, they tied up with Vir Das post his show and managed the social media engagement with him (which I would like to believe is paid). However, the way the reaction was scripted out between the brand and the celebrity, it seemed organic and brought out Dabur as a progressive and cool brand amongst the social media audience. They have established the ingredients, showcased the variants to tackle the taste challenge and also established that they are a very proactive brand, in short they ticked all boxes for the millennial audience. And by the way, it's extremely smart social media marketing, using an influencer reach to share brand message, considering their own following is negligible," he adds. It's interesting to note that while Vir Das has almost 400,000 followers on Instagram, Dabur has a little over 145 followers.