CIFDAQ Global partners with International Masters League 2025

The International Masters League (IML) 2025 has partnered with CIFDAQ Blockchain Ecosystem Global Inc (CIFDAQ Global) as the ‘Platinum Sponsor’ for its first season in India. CIFDAQ Global is a cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain ecosystem offering trading systems, strategy tools, Token-Sets, MPC wallet, native coin CIFD, DeFi, NFTs, and gaming solutions.

With cricket being a sport followed by billions, the International Masters League will feature six teams, captained by cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, Kumar Sangakkara, and Jacques Kallis.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Himanshu Maradiya, founder and chairman of CIFDAQ Global, stated, “Aligning with IML for its debut season in India presents a significant opportunity for CIFDAQ Global to connect with millions of cricket fans. Given cricket’s unparalleled popularity and IML’s stellar lineup, this association allows us to introduce blockchain technology and the CIFDAQ Global ecosystem to a vast, engaged audience. Our mission is to drive awareness about blockchain’s potential and expand our footprint globally.”

Melroy D’Souza, CEO, Professional Management Group (PMG), added, “We are thrilled to welcome CIFDAQ Global as our ‘Platinum Sponsor’. Their cutting-edge approach to blockchain and cryptocurrency aligns seamlessly with our vision of delivering an innovative cricketing experience. This collaboration will not only boost CIFDAQ Global’s brand reach but also add new dimensions to fan engagement within the league.”

The matches will be streamed LIVE on Jio Hotstar. CIFDAQ Global will use in-game activations, on-ground branding, content integration, and collaborations to expand its reach and educate fans about blockchain.