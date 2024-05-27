Cinepolis announces its association with Star Sports for ICC T20 Men’s World Cup

Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India, expressed his excitement about collaborating with Star Sports to bring the ICC T20 World Cup live to their cinemas. "Cricket is more than just a sport in India; it is a unifying force that brings people together. We believe that big matches deserve the big screen, and this association ensures that fans can experience the thrill of cricket in a truly immersive and communal environment. Our state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to customer satisfaction will make watching these matches a memorable experience for all cricket lovers."