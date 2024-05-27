Cinepolis announces its association with Star Sports for ICC T20 Men’s World Cup

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The exhibitor will broadcast all India matches as well as the semi final and final match.
Cinepolis, the international cinema exhibitor in India, announces its association with Star Sports for the live screening of all Team India matches as well as the semi-final and final matches, during the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup. This collaboration grants Cinepolis cinema screening rights for the T20 World Cup, set to take place in the USA and West Indies.
Cricket fans across India will have the opportunity to watch the matches on the big screen across forty Cinepolis locations nationwide. From June 5 to June 29, Cinépolis will screen all India games, as well as the Semi-Final and Final matches, live. With matches starting at 8pm IST, fans can enjoy prime-time cricket action on the silver screen of Cinepolis theatres.
This initiative by Cinepolis is about creating a space where people can connect, celebrate, and share the emotional highs and lows of cricket. It is an opportunity for friends and families to gather, for communities to unite, and for strangers to bond over a shared passion.
Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India, expressed his excitement about collaborating with Star Sports to bring the ICC T20 World Cup live to their cinemas. "Cricket is more than just a sport in India; it is a unifying force that brings people together. We believe that big matches deserve the big screen, and this association ensures that fans can experience the thrill of cricket in a truly immersive and communal environment. Our state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to customer satisfaction will make watching these matches a memorable experience for all cricket lovers."
He also noted Cinepolis India's successful screenings of the Asia Cup and World Cup in 2022.
Speaking on the association, Vikram Passi, head - marketing, Star Sports said, “We are thrilled to transform cinemas into mini-stadiums, creating a shared space where fans can come together to passionately support Team India in their journey at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This association expresses our dedication to fostering a sense of community and joy around cricket, showcasing the power of sport in uniting people."
Tickets for the screenings will be available at all forty participating Cinépolis locations and online. Fans can secure their seats for the cricketing event of the year through the Cinepolis website and app, where they can enjoy a flat 25% off on ticket bookings. The discount is exclusive to bookings made via the Cinépolis website and app and will not be applicable on other online bookings.