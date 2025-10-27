Cipla Health and MullenLowe’s dCell unveil new brand for sexual wellness

Cipla Health has launched Unfold, marking its entry into the sexual wellness segment. The brand’s design and visual identity were developed by dCell, the design arm of the MullenLowe Lintas Group, to redefine how intimacy is represented in India’s healthcare market.

Through a modern and minimal aesthetic, the packaging positions Unfold alongside global names in the sexual wellness space while resonating with Indian consumers.

Speaking about the launch, Shivam Puri, managing director and CEO, Cipla Health, said: “At Cipla Health we are committed to provide wellness products that focus on enhancing overall health and wellbeing. With Unfold we have entered the sexual wellness category with product offerings being guided by strong consumer insights. In this category, trust is a paramount consumer need and packaging plays a crucial role in establishing brand credentials. Our packaging design partner Dcell has translated these insights into a modern packaging design which feels fresh and reframes intimacy while staying stigma free. This has resulted in packaging that not only stands out visually but also powerfully communicates the brand’s message. The response from both consumers and trade partners has been quite encouraging and the brand is on its journey to deliver real impact.”

Adding perspective, Bhumika Shah, executive design director, dCell, said: “Unfold is more than just a product — it’s a step towards normalising conversations around intimacy in India. Moving away from the stereotypical design cues of the category, its stylish, modern, and aspirational identity reflects a growing demand for sexual wellness products that are discreet, aesthetically appealing, and uncompromising on quality. The logo and packaging draw inspiration from the idea of ‘unfolding’ layers of passion and intimacy. Bold, vibrant colours paired with a dynamic design system evoke excitement and desire, while a metallic holographic finish adds a layered, premium appeal.”

Through Unfold, Cipla Health expands its wellness portfolio, addressing evolving consumer attitudes toward intimacy and self-care with a design-forward approach that bridges functionality and emotion.